Celebrating Navratri – tribute to Goddess Durga

Navratri honours and celebrates the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Hindus around the world will celebrate Navratri, a period which honours and celebrates the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Navratri starts on April 9 and runs till April 17.

To better understand the significance of Navratri and its rituals, Newsday spoke with pundit Sunil Seetahal Maharaj, who has over 27 years' experience in serving

dharma (religious and moral law governing individual conduct) and the spiritual head of the Ganesh Utsav Foundation.

Navratri, derived from the Sanskrit words nav, meaning nine and ratri which means night, spans nine nights of fervent devotion and celebration dedicated to the divine mother, Durga.

Astrologically, it spans nine lunar nights, corresponding to eight to ten solar days on the Gregorian calendar. Four Navratri are observed in the Hindu calendar. As the seasons transition during this period, susceptibility to airborne ailments increases. Fasting and prayer serve to alleviate such conditions, fostering spiritual, mental, and physical strength to confront adversities.

Durga is revered as the protective mother of the universe in Hinduism.

Maharaj explains, "In Hinduism, the goddess Durga, also known as Shakti or Devi, is the protective mother of the universe. She is seen as a sign of power and protection."

During Navratri, each of the nine nights is dedicated to worshipping a different manifestation of Durga, known as the Navadurga. Maharaj elaborated on these forms, saying, “The forms include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each form holds significance and represents different aspects of the goddess. Devotees offer prayers and seek blessings from these forms of Maa Durga.”

Navratri holds immense significance for Hindus as it commemorates the victory of Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Maharaj highlighted the rituals observed during Navratri, stating, "Each year, on each day of Navratri, an incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped to celebrate her victory.”

On the first day of Navratri, desi ghee is offered on the second, sugar is offered, on the third,

kheer or sweet rice is offered,

malpua (sweet pan-fried pancakes is offered on the fourth, banana on the fifth, honey on the sixth, jaggery on the seventh, coconut on the eighth, and sesame seeds on the ninth.

The observance of Navratri extends beyond rituals performed in temples to include devout worship and celebrations in homes.

Maharaj shared insights on how individuals can celebrate Navratri at home, “Offer Durga

dhar, (this offering is a unique blend comprising nine ingredients, as mentioned in the Devi Mahatyam, a revered Hindu scripture), light a deya and incence sticks. Offer some flowers to Ma Durga and decorate the picture or murti with vermilion, chandan (sandal wood) and turmeric paste. Every day during the puja, sprinkle some water on barley seeds you have sown. Offer some interesting dishes you specially prepared for the puja."

As Navratri approaches, Maharaj gave a poignant message, emphasising the importance of recognising the divine feminine in all aspects of life. He urges, “See the goddess in your mother, sisters, and daughters before looking for her in a murti. Show her love and respect through them, for all religions and scripture say honour thy mother and thy days shall be long.”