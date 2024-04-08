Catholics march against political, social ills on Mercy Sunday

Roman Catholics gather on Harris Promenade before a march to Presentation College, San Fernando, in a show of faith against the political and social ills plaguing the world on Mercy Sunday. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

ROMAN Catholics gathered in their numbers to make a two-hour trek from Harris Promenade to Presentation College, San Fernando, in a Mercy Sunday march, to pray for the political and social ills plaguing this country and the world.

Members of the faith representing the southern vicariates, which is made up of 15 different parishes stretching from Icacos to Moruga and to Rio Claro, were accompanied by music trucks as they danced and sang songs of praise and worship.

The group made several stops along the way, the first one being at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) to pray for the sick and infirm and healing.

Parish priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fr David Khan blessed the procession which included uniformed groups of children from the Scouts and Girls Guide movements prior to the start.

Among the devout Catholics was Cocoyea/Tarouba councillor Teresa Lynch who closed her eyes and lifted her hands in praise as she gave thanks for God’s mercies.

Khan explained it was a traditional march that took place on the Sunday after resurrection Sunday.

“Sunday was the eighth day of the week in what Catholics called the Octave of Easter that begins on Easter Sunday and ends with Second Sunday of Easter. It is also called divine Mercy Sunday and marks the beginning of Eastertide.

The first seven of these eight days are also collectively known as Easter Week.

“On this Sunday, we recall the fact that Jesus Christ died on cross and in his dying, he brought about new life and resurrection.

“We see in this act of his great mercy an order for new life and resurrection to take place. Mercy is important and that is what the world is lacking.

“That is what this march is about, calling on God’s mercy not only for our nation but for the entire world as we see many tragic stories that are happening throughout the world.

He pointed to what was happening between Palestine and Israel, in Ukraine and also in many African nations.

“What is happening in our own Caribbean region of Haiti, the crime and the violence throughout the world. All the various social ills, mental health, wellness, and variety of things we would be praying for and health.”