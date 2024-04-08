Ansa McAl, Globus Spirits unveil joint venture

Globus Spirits Ltd managing director Shekhar Swarup. - Photo courtesy Globus Spirits

ANSA McAL Ltd has announced its strategic partnership with Globus Spirits Ltd, a distinguished player in India’s alcoholic beverages industry.

In a media release on April 8, Ansa McAl said this partnership will revolutionise the beer industry in India, with the iconic Carib brand leading the way.

The newly created Globus Ansa Private Ltd will specialise in manufacturing and distribution of alcoholic beverages across the Indian subcontinent.

Managing director of Globus Spirits Ltd Shekhar Swarup said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Ansa McAl, a company with an illustrious history and a reputation for excellence in the Caribbean. This joint venture represents a strategic alignment of our shared vision to offer premium quality products to consumers in India.”

Ansa McAl Group CEO Anthony N Sabga III echoed these sentiments.

“Ansa McAl is thrilled to partner with Globus Spirits Ltd in this exciting venture. India presents immense opportunities for expansion, and we are confident that our collaboration will allow us to seize the growing demand for high-quality beverages by captivating palates with our distinctive products,” he said.

The inclusion of licence manufacturing of Carib in India further solidifies Ansa McAl as it continues to expand its global footprint while upholding the legacy of quality that has defined the Carib brand, the release said.