We could make it if we try

Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Constitutional reform, while a topic on the minds of a few in society, necessitates a foundational understanding, starting from the grassroots level. As I see it, the journey of reform commences within the educational institutions and confines of our homes: in the halls of the schools and walls of homes.

Inserting constitutional education within the curriculum, particularly in subjects like social studies, is imperative. Currently, students across primary and secondary levels often lack insights regarding the significance of constitutional reform. While they might grasp the notion of the Constitution as the paramount law governing the nation, its deeper implications often evade them.

Consequently, it becomes essential to incorporate this knowledge systematically into the education system, ensuring all students at each level fully grasp its relevance.

Equipping young minds with a comprehensive understanding of the important role of a country’s constitution and constitutional reform ensures they mature into adults capable of making informed, independent decisions, liberating them from the influence of "political pied pipers." This approach fosters a populace less reliant on societal or familial political affiliations.

Such reflection, particularly in the wake of this post-religious reflective period, is a good time to consider our responsibilities in fostering positivity in our communities. It should initiate a demand to go beyond partisanship and prioritise national welfare over party affiliations. True allegiance transcends shaded loyalty and mandates confronting uncomfortable truths for the collective good.

In today's sociopolitical climate, where partisan allegiances often overshadow national interests, prioritising the country's welfare becomes paramount. It requires addressing systemic issues rather than relying on superficial political remedies, which are frequently promoted and supported through social media.

Acknowledging remedies that promise to address societal concerns, regardless of their origin, is crucial. Only through a concerted effort to tackle fundamental issues, free from partisan bias, can substantive and lasting change be achieved.

In today's sociopolitical landscape, when partisan commitment frequently overshadows national objectives, a paradigm shift is necessary. Recognising flaws in our systems is the first step towards successful reform. Simplified, acknowledging the hole in a bucket and accepting it help start the process of plugging the hole effectively and, by doing so, strengthening the bucket to work at maximum capacity.

Expressing genuine concerns doesn't diminish one's allegiance to a political party. Rather, it shows dedication and commitment to its improvement, much like recognising opportunities for improvement and acknowledging that our limitations contribute to the collective good.

The cure for social ills may come from unexpected places, but acknowledging its effectiveness is critical for development. Only through collaborative efforts, free of partisan prejudices, can long-term and substantial change be achieved.

While some may argue that this proposal/opinion skirts the border of democracy, I disagree; it is consistent with the core of the parliamentary procedure. Genuine collaboration and candid feedback strengthen democracy by creating an atmosphere in which the collective good trumps partisan interests.

I propose that the robust strategy used during an election campaign be used when soliciting public opinion. Not this "by the way, ah having a meeting" approach employed by everyone. Democracy is based on collaboration, and constitutional reform stems from this principle. According to the late Nelson Mandela, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." In this circumstance, TT.

Mandela, like our nation’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, who said education is the key to unlocking the potential within each individual and building a better society, recognised the essential requirement of levelling the playing field so that as many children (youths) as possible have access to this fundamental education, which would enable them to actively engage in conversations about their country's progress.

This is an excellent moment to take inspiration from that late famous calypsonian, Merchant, who sang: "Think about the children, not later, but now." Teaching young minds now will more than ensure autonomous, well-equipped adults who can jointly design and participate in the process of contributing what is required in the lead-up to constitutional reform.

In the words of the late great Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste, "We could make it if we try, just a little harder/If we just give one more try, life would be much sweeter."

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook, PoS