Police draw AC PoS to maintain slim TTPFL lead

Action between AC Port of Spain and Police in the TT Premier Football League at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, April 7. - TTPFL

Kareem Freitas notched his fourth and perhaps most crucial goal of his TT Premier Football League campaign, on April 7, scoring for leaders Police in their 1-1 draw with title rivals AC Port of Spain.

The result left the top of the standings unchanged from the start of the weekend, with Police maintaining top spot on 35 points, one point ahead of AC Port of Spain, who played 15 matches, one fewer than Police.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Police had early opportunities and found the target in the 20th minute when Freitas played a quick one-two pass with Josiah Wilson, who returned for Freitas to score.

Police’s goal saw a sudden change in AC Port of Spain’s approach, with national midfielder Duane Muckette crafting half-chances for the team and himself.

AC Port of Spain were aggrieved not to have had a goal of their own by half-time, after referee Nikolai Nyron ignored a shout for hand-ball when Police defender Elijah Belgrave appeared to have outstretched his arm to prevent a cross field free-kick by Rochford from reaching an onrushing Radanfah Abu Bakr near to the goalline.Abu Bakr challenged assistant referee Kurt Charles who waved off the appeals.AC Port of Spain defender Maurice Ford had an effort on goal from another outstanding Rochford cross before halftime, but TT and Police shot-stopper Adrian Foncette made a comfortable save.

Phillip was the busier of the two keepers in the second half as he kept AC Port of Spain in the match.

The “Capital Boys” would find their equaliser from Muckette midway through the second half.

Rochford met a deep pass on the right flank and passed neatly in front of the goal for Sedale McLean, who was clattered by a pair of Police defenders.Muckette picked up the loose ball from the scramble and scored from close range.

Muckette came nearest to sealing a match winner in the 76th minute after connecting with another clever Rochford pass, but he hit the crossbar with a lunging shot directly in front of the goal.Earlier on Sunday, former Police defender Gabriel Nanton notched the lone goal – his fourth of the campaign – a first-half penalty for Caledonia in their win over Prison Service. Caledonia maintained their spot in eighth and Prison Service in seventh.

On Saturday, 1976 FC Phoenix defeated Central FC 3-0 to overtake FC Eagles.Defence Force remained in third place after drawing 1-1 against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers.