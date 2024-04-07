Phoenix beat Central FC 3-0 in Premier League

File photo by Roger Jacob

1976 FC PHOENIX moved into ninth position in the TT Premier League in matchweek 19 at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds yesterday.

It was a match between the bottom two teams in the standings as Phoenix were in tenth place and Central in 11th place.

Trevon James opened the scoring in first half stoppage time as Phoenix led 1-0 at half-time. Two late goals gave Phoenix a comfortable 3-0 win as Trevin Caesar scored in the 80th minute and Mickaeel Jem Gordon rounded off the scoring in second half stoppage time.