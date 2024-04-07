Nicholas Paul seals golden Pan Am cycling sprint hat-trick

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, centre, with his Pan Am Cycling sprint gold medal alongside runner-up Colombian Cristian Ortega, left, and his compatriot Santiago Ramirez. -

NICHOLAS Paul cemented his reputation as the region’s most elite sprint cyclist after defending his gold medal for a second time in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships sprint final at the VeloSports Centre, Los Angeles, California, on April 6.

Paul won the region's top track cycling sprint final at the last two Pan American Championships, Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023.

The 25-year-old Commonwealth gold medallist beat Cristian Ortega of Colombia in the men’s three-lap sprint final on April 6, having bossed his way through the qualifying stages earlier in the evening and on April 5, without needing a third and deciding sprint.

A thorn in Colombia’s side, Paul defeated Ortega’s compatriot Santiago Ramirez in the semifinal earlier on Saturday evening. He also beat Ryan Dodyk of Canada in the quarterfinal round.

It was Paul's second gold of the championships after topping the keirin field on April 4.

The championships continues on April 7, with Tariq Woods, Akil Campbell, Quincy Alexander, Makaira Wallace and Phoebe Sandy all in action for the national team.

On April 6, Campbell placed sixth in the men’s omnium. Alexi Ramirez placed eighth in the women’s omnium the night before.