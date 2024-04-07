Migrant children receive gifts at Hispanic church

Migrant children receive gifts from the Samaritan’s Purse organisation on March 31, at the San Fernando Open Bible Hispanic Church.

About 220 migrant children living in south Trinidad received gifts from the Samaritan’s Purse organisation, through the San Fernando Open Bible Hispanic Church, Les Efforts West, on March 31.

Pastors Douglas and Marina Rosales told Newsday Kids the activity was part of the church’s programming for Holy Week.

Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organisation that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work.

Boys and girls between the ages of two and 14 enjoyed musical performances and live theatre presented by children from the Hispanic learning centre run by the church.

Each child received a gift box of toys and school supplies. Douglas said: “In total around 480 people enjoyed this presentation, including children and adults.

Our goal is to present the good news of Jesus Christ. In him there is hope, he is the bread of life and salvation.”

The San Fernando Open Bible Hispanic Church is open to the entire Spanish-speaking community in TT.

“Our meetings are in Spanish every Sunday from 3pm. The goal is for everyone who attends to feel like a family and know the good plans that God has for all who believe in him.”

Marina said the Hispanic learning centre is “a space aimed at Spanish-speaking children who do not have access to education in TT. At this time we have an enrolment of 50 children between the ages of five and 14.”

The classes are Monday through Friday. “Here they learn English, mathematics, Spanish and social sciences, among other subjects. Each of our activities is aimed at strengthening families. Through the message of Jesus all families can receive blessing and grow in all areas.”

The children and their parents appreciated the church’s initiative. Amelia Olivero said: “It is very nice to know as migrants we have that moral and spiritual support that gives us strength to move forward and not decline. Our children have a place where they can be educated despite not having the opportunities in local schools.”

The San Fernando Open Bible Church has several activity programmes planned for the children for the rest of the year