Metamorphosis celebrates 30 years of dance

Metamorphosis dancers perform. -

Wouldn’t it be a great thing if there was a company for very committed, passionate dancers who want to remain in Trinidad and Tobago and have a platform to study dance and perform here at home?

This was the question driving Nancy Herrera, Carol Yip Choy and Christel de Souza who were working as dance teachers with the Caribbean School of Dance in the early 90s. They realised there was a group of hugely talented dancers who had no outlet for their talent. By forming Metamorphosis, they hoped to develop a semi-professional institution that could provide a platform for their continued growth and evolution.

Fast forward to 2024 and Metamorphosis will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a spectacular show – Meta at 30, on May 4 and 5, at the National Academy of Performing Arts.

Over the last 30 years, there have been several historic moments for Metamorphosis. Artistic director Herrera points to collaborations with a number of choreographers including US-based Trinidadian choreographer Peter London and renowned dance masters Frederic Jahn and the late Patricia Ruanne.

She said the 2007 collaboration with London, who was then the assistant associate director of the Martha Graham Dance Company – America’s oldest dance company – was a “turning point” for Metamorphosis as it was the first time, a Graham piece had been gifted to a Caribbean dance company.

“It meant that Metamorphosis really had to step up to the big game. This is not just a visiting choreographer, this is the Martha Graham Dance Company and one of Graham’s phenomenal pieces, Steps In The Street. This would be a great achievement for any company, far less a small company like Metamorphosis.”

The Company has also toured extensively to countries like the US, UK, India and Costa Rica.

Dance lovers will be treated to eight pieces from noted choreographers including Toronto-based Ronald Taylor, Carol Yip Choy, Bridgette Wilson, Terry Springer and Herrera herself. The dance styles run the gamut from classical ballet, contemporary Caribbean, kathak and hip hop.

There will be live music provided by the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, UTT Percussion and double bassist Caitlyn Kamminga.

“I’m extremely proud at what we’ve achieved after 30 years, and I hope the audience will see that at 30, there is a body of work, a philosophy, a mission, a process,” said Metamorphosis artistic director Nancy Herrera said.

“As people sit in the audience, they should see this is a Caribbean company, a company that is inclusive. We are inclusive of ideas, space and talent – of everything that represents us here.”

For further information and media requests call 708-6362.