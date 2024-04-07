Man found dead in Tunapuna
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body a 47-year-old man identified as Leslie Ramdial. He was found dead in Tunapuna.
Police reports said at about 5.54 am police got information on a body lying motionless at Honeymoon Ground, College Road El Dorado, near Hillview College.
Police responded, and upon arrival at the location they saw an East Indian man with a dark-brown complexion, wearing a bloodied white jersey and long black pants.
Police noticed a wound to the right side of his face near his cheek.
The man’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done.
Comments
"Man found dead in Tunapuna"