Hunt for teen suspect in Morne Diablo killing

Murder victim Tyrell Karim

Police are searching for a 17-year-old teenager of Morne Diablo, Penal in connection with the shooting death of Tyrell Karim.

Karim, 40, also known as “Koke,” of Lamy Trace, Morne Diablo, reportedly chopped the suspect who retaliated by shooting him to death.

According to a police report, around 9.15 am on Saturday, the 17-year-old was at a relative’s home when he was attacked and chopped by Karim.

The teenager ran to the back of the house and returned with a gun. He reportedly fired several shots at Karim, wounding him.

Villagers attempted to take Karim for medical attention but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Karim was one of three men killed in south Trinidad between Friday night and Saturday morning in separate incidents.

There were killings in Marabella and in Fyzabad. The victims are Kellon Benjamin, 34, of Ridgewood Gardens, Golconda and Darren Young, also called “Porky,” of Colley Street, Fyzabad.

Young’s body was found with gunshot wounds to the head at Dubarry Street, Fyzabad on Friday night.