For the love of Islam – Jenny Mohammed dedicates life to serving others

Retired teacher Jenny Mohammed is committed to uplifting others and making a positive impact on the lives of those she encounters within her community.

Jenny Mohammed has been deemed by many of her peers as a beacon of hope, inspiration, and dedication.

At 54, Mohammed’s journey is one of unwavering commitment to uplifting others and making a positive impact on the lives of those she encounters within her community in Charlieville.

A former primary school teacher with 35 years of teaching experience, she recently retired after having taught at four primary schools in Trinidad.

But Mohammed’s journey with respect to service to humanity is far from over, as she now fulfils many roles in leadership, education, and counselling.

Presently, she is the vice president of ASJA Ladies Association, president of the Markaz Al ASJA Ladies Group, and coordinator of the Maktab (Islamic classes for children) at her mosque.

Recently, she was appointed as manager of the ASJA Girls’ College in Charlieville and religious education instructor at the Charlieville ASJA Early Childhood Education Centre. Mohammed holds a teacher’s diploma, a BSc in psychology, and has completed several programmes in marriage, youth, and family counselling.

Mohammed, now a devout Muslim, was not born into Islam. “I was captivated by the beauty of the faith and fell in love with Islam with each passing year,” she said of her conversion from Catholicism.

“It is a beautiful religion, and if studied carefully and if the Qu’ran is read and interpreted correctly, one will see that there are many solutions to any problems that we are facing in our homes, relationships, and society. But unfortunately, this image is not portrayed. However, if we follow the principles and we use the model that we have in Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), we would be very good human beings and that means a better family, a better society, and a better world. Coming from a non-Muslim background to have fallen in love with this religion, I have a duty now to share my love and appreciation for it to the young minds and to mold them…to get them excited and to love Islam.”

In her formative years, Mohammed attended the Ecclesville Presbyterian School, having lived in Rio Claro until she got married, and can distinctly remember her teachers who made an indelible impression on her. Reflecting on her journey into the field of education, she reminisces about her admiration for the high level of commitment and professionalism displayed by Rasheeda Nanan and Trevor Phillip.

But, she told WMN, “My dream of becoming a teacher crystallized during my interaction with Miss Vashti Persad, the agricultural science teacher when I attended the Rio Claro Senior Comprehensive School.”

Mohammed’s path took a turn when her father, the sole breadwinner of the family, had to retire for medical reasons at 47 and lost his vision before her 18th birthday.

During that phase of familial transition, Mohammed, being the eldest child, took the reins of providing for the family with her caring and dedicated mother.

Her mother opened a village parlour while Mohammed applied for a teaching post. When she was appointed to teach at Mayaro RC at 18, she was the youngest member of staff there.

When she entered the Valsayn Teachers’ College, she met her husband, Shazard Mohammed, and moved to Charlieville after they got married. The two have three daughters.

After Mayaro RC, Mohammed was assigned to Santa Rita RC in San Pedro – a long way from her home – and was eventually transferred to Caparo RC, then ASJA, Charlieville, where she taught for 15 years.

Mohammed became an active member of the ASJA Ladies Association while simultaneously managing her duties as a mother, a teacher. Additionally, she was an active member at her mosque.

These experiences served as a springboard for her leadership journey, as through active participation and commitment, she honed her managerial and leadership skills under the guidance of Affiza Ojeer, president of the ASJA Ladies Association, paving the way for her current leadership roles.

“When the time came for me to pursue my bachelor’s degree in education, I realized that it didn’t align with my personality. I felt a strong inclination towards psychology and understanding human behavior. This desire steered me towards the field of psychology.” She also ventured further into religious education. “That came from the fact that I fell in love with Islam.”

As the coordinator of the Maktab, Mohammed plays a pivotal role in shaping young minds and fostering a love for Islam through education.

She and many of the women involved in her groups are also involved in many community service projects and initiatives.

“As the president of the Markaz Ladies Group, one of our key initiatives involves visiting bereaved families and the sick and reconnecting with members who may have been out of touch for some time. What truly warms our hearts is the opportunity to offer support in tangible ways, such as presenting them with comforting items like fruit baskets or self-care packages. Additionally, we take the time to sit with them, offer dua (prayers), and extend our heartfelt wishes for their well-being. This personal connection is deeply meaningful to us as we strive to provide solace and companionship on an individual level.”

In her pursuit of holistic education and community service, Mohammed emphasizes the importance of balance, encapsulated in the acronym Spice – spiritual/social development, intellectual development, communication, creativity, and emotional development. Through her groups’ initiatives, she embodies the spirit of service and compassion.

Questioned on how she manages all her roles, she said, “Upon my retirement, I am now afforded the opportunity to play a greater role and become more involved in community service. In order to manage all these roles, I have my family’s support and understanding. They find joy in seeing how fulfilled I am in my service to others.” She is guided by her motto, “You have been blessed with life, and everything you receive is a gift from God. What you do with these blessings is your gift back to Him, a reflection of your gratitude.” Rooted in principles of efficiency and proper planning, Mohammed navigates her multifaceted roles with grace and determination.

Looking ahead, she envisions a future filled with continuous growth and service. From furthering her pursuit in Islamic studies to writing educational books for children, her aspirations are intertwined with her commitment to empowering and uplifting others and spreading knowledge.

As TT celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10, Mohammed’s message to women is: “On this joyous occasion of Eid, may Allah’s blessings fill your life with happiness and hope. I pray that your rekindled connection with Allah (SWTA), the Qu’ran, and your family members continue to prosper long after Ramadan has ended. My dear sisters, you have various leadership roles within your families, don’t underestimate the impact you are having on the lives of others. Continue to strive for high levels of improvement in all aspects of your life, but most importantly, make that bold step to draw closer to Allah and learn more about this beautiful religion of Islam. As mothers, you are the first role models and create the first impression of Islam on your children. It must be a sound impression and to accomplish this you should pursue enlightenment by seeking out continuous educational and self-development programmes.”