Ex-prison officer, 63, among 7 murdered over weekend — Gunned down at Union Hall

Victor “Reddo” Williams, 63 -

A retired prison officer was among seven killed over the weekend as the bloodletting across the country continued bringing the murder toll to 156 for the year on Sunday.

One of the latest victims is Victor Williams, 63, of Union Hall, San Fernando. He was a retired prison officer who was shot to death during a botched robbery attempt on Sunday morning in Pleasantville.

Williams, also known as “Reddo” had gone to the Cattelya Drive, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville home of his boss, South Pork proprietor Christopher Ramsundar to return the company’s vehicle and collect his own, when he was accosted by two armed men as he got out of the vehicle.

The two men attempted to rob him and subsequently shot him.

His employer, was also on his way home when he observed what was taking place and drove straight to the Mon Repos Police Station to make a report.

Ramsundar told police that around 12.20 am, he was near his home when he saw Williams getting out of a South Pork Nissan AD Wagon, PCZ 4824, on a nearby street.

He also saw two men trying to rob Williams.

PC Huggins and other officers arrived on the scene about 15 minutes later, and saw Williams lying face down on his stomach. He appeared to be dead.

The crime scene was cordoned off and the relevant authorities including DMO Dr Rajnarinesingh who visited the scene, declared the body dead and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre, pending a post mortem.

Crime-scene investigators WPC’s Edwards and Nysus processed the scene and recovered items of evidential value, including one live 40 calibre round and, one 40 calibre spent casing.

Also visiting the scene were Ag Asp Ramlogan, Sgt Bynoe, PC Guerra and a party of Southern Division Task Force.

Insp Maharaj, Cpl Jaggesar and PC Sewdath of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three Office were also in attendance.

PC Bhola is continuing enquiries.

Prison Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar confirmed that Williams retired from the service several years ago.

Ramoutar said the service was saddened that yet another one of his officers had to lose his life to crime.

He said Williams was an upright individual, a very friendly person and dedicated worker who was employed in the elite section of the prison.

“He was highly trained in conflict management and it is a sad thing for him to lose his life to crime.

Ramoutar said he knew Williams long before they joined the service. He said their relationship dated back to over 30 years when he worked as a mechanic with Ramco Industries and Williams was in the a security officer from a company employed by Ramco.

“I later entered the service and he came in some years after. He was last attached to the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), but we lost touch after he retired.”

Reddo’s death brings to four, the number of murders in the Southern and South Western districts over the weekend. The other victims were Kellon “Fish” Benjamin, 34, the son of a retired police officer from Ridgewood Gardens, Golconda. He was shot to death at a bar in Marabella on Saturday morning.

Tyrell Kareem, 40, a fisherman of Morne Diablo, was shot to death by a 17-year old he allegedly chopped during an altercation. The suspect in this case is still on the run.

In what is described as a drug-related incident, Darren Young, also known as “Porky,” of Colley Street, Fyzabad, was gunned down at Du Barry Street, also in Fyzabad.

At Beetham Gardens, gunmen opened fire on Shakeem Reid, 26, while he was walking near the highway, killing him on the spot.

A vehicle used in that shooting was later recovered along Annisette Street, Port of Spain, and is to undergo forensic testing for fingerprints and .

In an unrelated incident, three men were shot at near Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain. Darren “Spooky” Douglas, 37, succumbed to his injuries at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The other two men - Jason Williams also known as Bingo and Johathan Traboulay, 37, are said to be critical.

On Saturday night, another man was chopped to death in El Dorado.