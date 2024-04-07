Defending champs Clarke Road stunned by Preysal

Marchin Patriots’s wicketkeeper and captain Adrian Ali stumps Central Sports Cricket Club’s Jabari Mills during the TT Cricket Board 50-Over match, on Saturday, at Marchin Recreation Grounds, Charllieville, Chaguanas. PHOTOS BY Venessa Mohammed

DEFENDING TT Cricket Board Sunday League 50-Over champions FC Clarke Road United were stunned by the youthful Preysal outfit when round one matches bowled off yesterday.

Preysal, with players still in Secondary school and others just in their early twenties, defeated the more experienced Clarke Road by three wickets at Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal.

Clarke Road posted 244 all out in 47.2 overs with TT Red Force opener Vikash Mohan leading the way with 63 off 63 deliveries.

Mohan, who struck seven fours and one six, was ably supported by Clevon Kalawan and Anderson Mahase, scoring 42 and 41 respectively. Justyn Gangoo and Aneal Rooplal, a student at Presentation College, Chaguanas, were the pick of the bowlers for Preysal. Gangoo took 3/18 in ten overs and Rooplal, despite being expensive, grabbed 3/60 in ten overs. Te-shawn Alleyne and Adrian Cooper snatched 2/37 and 2/42 respectively.

In reply, Preysal were in a spot of bother on 167/6 in the 38th over. Alleyne then came to Preysal’s rescue, hitting 60 not out off 58 deliveries to steer the youngsters to 245/7 in 48.1 overs.

Alleyne found the boundary regularly, lashing seven fours and one six in his innings. Earlier in the innings, Presentation College, Chaguanas student Justin Jagessar made 48 off 63 balls and Antonio Gomez hit 43 off 62. Jonathan Williams and Mark Deyal were the best bowlers for Clarke Road. Williams bagged 2/43 and Deyal took 2/54.

At Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville, National League Champions Central Sports made a strong start in the 50-Over competition.

Red Force player Terrance Hinds slammed an unbeaten 101 off only 71 balls as Central Sports scored a healthy 290/8 in 50 overs batting first.

Kjorn Ottley also showed form with a knock of 90 off 124 balls. Spinner Derone Davis grabbed 3/28 in ten overs and Teshawn Castro snatched 3/40 in his ten.

Patriots could only muster 173 all out in 29.3 overs in response. Former national youth player Crystian Thurton hit 53. Bowling for Central Sports, leg spinner Imran Khan picked up 6/29 and fellow spinner Mikkel Govia bagged 2/69. Round two will be played today.