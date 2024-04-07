CCH Pounder for Barbados film forum

Acclaimed actress CCH Pounder, celebrated film producer Paul Garnes, international media executives and 26 high-level producers from Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and a number of Caribbean countries will meet in Barbados from April 15-19 for the inaugural Cross Continental Forum (CCF).

CCF is a pioneering initiative of CaribbeanTales Media Group and Imagine Media International in association with the Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at the UWI Cave Hill Campus.

Ava DuVernay’s critically-acclaimed film Origin will open the forum with a screening followed by an interactive talk-back with Garnes at the university’s Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination. The talk-back will be hosted by Pounder, a media release said.

The CCF is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the International Trade Centre (ITC), the Trinidad and Tobago Film Co (FilmTT) and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

The forum is the first of its kind and will serve as a unique platform for fostering partnerships, networking, and exploring co-production possibilities among the UK, Canada, Africa and the Caribbean, the release said.

"We are excited to bring together a diverse group of international professionals to facilitate new co-ventures,” Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO at CaribbeanTales Media Group, said in the release.

"CCH Pounder’s presence will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and inspire collaboration as we explore new avenues for co-production and storytelling."

With a career spanning over four decades, Pounder is perhaps best known for her role as Dr Angela Hicks in the medical drama series ER, which earned her acclaim and widespread recognition among audiences worldwide. Pounder's portrayal of detective Claudette Wyms in the police drama series The Shield further solidified her reputation as a powerhouse performer, earning her multiple award nominations and accolades.

In addition, Pounder has delivered memorable performances in a diverse range of films, including Bagdad Café, Avatar, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Home Again which was filmed in TT. Her ability to inhabit complex characters with depth and authenticity has established her as one of the most respected actresses in the industry.

“Our goal is to facilitate highly interactive networking opportunities resulting in successful long-term co-production partnerships,” said Lisa Wickham, president and CEO at Imagine Media International Ltd. “We expect the Cross Continental Forum to be a cornucopia of strong, untold, diverse stories and incentivise the regional film industry through these partnerships."

Garnes, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is set to enrich the CCF with his invaluable insights and experiences. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Garnes has solidified his reputation as a visionary producer with a keen eye for compelling storytelling.

Among his most notable accomplishments is his collaboration with DuVernay, serving as an executive producer for groundbreaking projects such as Queen Sugar and Selma. Garnes has consistently demonstrated a commitment to championing diverse voices and narratives, earning acclaim for his contributions to the world of cinema and television.

"Paul Garnes’ immense contributions to the industry and commitment to diversity make him a truly inspiring figure. We look forward to the valuable insights and perspectives he will share with our attendees," Solomon said.

Agnieszka Moody, BFI head of international relations, says: “We are delighted to support the Cross Continental Forum in Barbados. It is a great opportunity for the UK-based filmmakers to develop connections with filmmaking talent across the Caribbean region with rich cultural ties to the UK and Canada. Through this initiative, we look forward to enabling compelling, diverse stories told collaboratively from a new contemporary perspective finding their way to screens around the world.”

About CaribbeanTales Media Group

Built over 20 years, the CaribbeanTales Media Group is the only media group in Canada that provides an ecosystem of screen-based activities that serve black Canadian, and culturally diverse audiences. CTMG is black-owned, staffed and controlled. Its board leadership and staff are mainly black and are culturally diverse. CTMG provides a pipeline of activities from creation to distribution that aims to uplift, enrich, promote and monetise black and culturally diverse film and television content for audiences, the release said.

Founded by award-winning filmmaker and Academy member Frances-Anne Solomon, CTMG includes: CaribbeanTales Inc, a registered Canadian charity; CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution, a film distribution entity; the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, now celebrating 20 years; Caribbeantales-TV a VOD streaming service; the Creators of Colour Training (CCI), a year-round development and production hub; Black Market Releasing, its theatrical distribution arm; and CaribbeanTales Media Group Productions, the production arm.

Imagine Media International

Imagine Media International Ltd is a full-service film, TV and multi-media production company, based in TT and South Africa.

Founded by award-winning, producer-director and media personality Lisa Wickham, the company provides content creation across all media platforms, event management, marketing and public relations services, graphic design and training and consultancy.

Imagine Media has developed and co-ordinated projects in Europe, North America, Africa, the UK and several Caribbean countries.