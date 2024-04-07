Canada, France and Lebanon celebrate Francophonie Day

Angelina Beharry was awarded the diploma in French language studies (DELF Junior) at the reception for International Francophone Day. At left is Dr Amery Browne Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and at right is Arif Keshani high commissioner for Canada. - GREVIC ALVARADO

GREVIC ALVARADO

The diplomatic missions of Canada, France and Lebanon celebrated Francophonie Day on March 20, with a reception at La Renaissance at Shorelands, Glencoe.

High commissioner for Canada Arif Keshani, ambassador of the French Republic Didier Chabert, the consul for Lebanon Amer Haidar led the ceremony, accompanied by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne.

Francophonie Day is observed by the International Organisation of La Francophonie every year to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture.

It commemorates the 1970 Niamey Convention, which French-speaking states signed to align their mutual interest.

This year's theme, Launch into Discovery! highlights the role of youth as key agents of change and cultural transmission within the Francophonie, a group of 88 states and member governments and observers that share French as a common language, as well as values in common.

It is an important player in international relations that represents a billion people, including 321 million Francophones, on five continents.

Keshani said: "French is an integral part of our national identity that makes Canada a more inclusive, more prosperous and more dynamic country.

"This occasion allows us to recall the important role of the Francophonie in its promotion of peace, democracy, respect for human rights and sustainable development, as well as the central place it gives to diversity and inclusion. These are all values that are also shared by Trinidad and Tobago."

French is the fifth most spoken language in the world, the fourth most popular language on the Internet and the official language of 32 countries.

French is an official language of Canada, as well as English.

"This linguistic duality is an essential component of Canadian history and a foundation element of multiculturalism; something we cherish as Canadians."

Browne said the International Day of La Francophonie "is a day of global and cultural importance, which celebrates the connections made around the world through the French language and its many dialects and creoles."

He further underscored the significance of the French linguistic heritage, culture and values, and the partnerships and good relations that have been maintained between the members of La Francophonie and the government and people of TT.

He called on those present to continue exploring these French linkages, which he said would enhance TT and the world at large.

During the reception 23 young people were awarded diplomas in French language studies (DELF Junior) issued by the French Ministry of National Education.

The students who sat the DELF Junior programme are from different high schools where they have been learning French. They have been joining the Alliance Francaise for extra lessons and to prepare for this exam.

DELF is an official, high-quality diploma, in keeping with the levels of the common European framework of reference for languages, recognised throughout the world.