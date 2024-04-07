All-round Yannic Cariah helps Parkites beat Powergen

Queen's Park bowler Khary Pierre reacts after a close call against Powergen in the TTCB 50-overs premiership league at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

AN all-round performance from Yannic Cariah got Queen's Park across the line, by four wickets, in a tough battle with Powergen on Sunday in the TTCB Premiership 50-overs competition at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Batting first, Powergen posted 209 for eight from their 50 overs, led by a half-century from Navin Bediasee. The middle-order batsman struck 74 off 110 balls ( six fours, one six), before he became one of Cariah's five victims. Opener Cephas Cooper had earlier scored 54 off 83 balls (three fours, three sixes), despite losing his opening partner Daniel Williams for a "duck".

In reply, Powergen made Queen's Park work for their runs and reduced them to 56 for three in the 15th over. However, Isaiah Rajah (65) and Cariah (49) played valuable knocks to keep Powergen at bay, despite neither being able to see the victory through. Khary Pierre's unbeaten 21 settled the Parkites nerves to secure the win.

At Invaders Ground, Felicity, Central Sports made light work of Merry Boys as they strolled to a six-wicket win.

Merry Boys were bundled out for 112 courtesy incisive bowling from leg-spinner Imran Khan (4/21) as well as pacers Marlon Richards (2/15) and Rayad Emrit (2/23). Only Daron Cruickhank (56) was able to resist the Central Sports bowlers.

In reply, the freshly crowned National League champs were steered to 115 for four by Keagan Simmons who stroked 56 not out.

At the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground, Victoria were whipped by Clarke Road in a low-scoring contest. Marcelle Jones and Kyle Roopchand put on 39 runs for the first wicket for Victoria, but no other batsman reached double figures as they were bowled out for just 85.

Vikash Mohan (6/21) was the main destroyer.

Clarke Road wee shaky in their reply, losing six wickets in the chase, However, Yannick Ottley (29 not out) ensured they got the victory.

SCORES: MERRY BOYS 112 all out (30.5 overs) - Daron Cruickshank 56, Imran Khan 4/21, Marlon Richards 2/15, Rayad Emrit 2/23 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 115/4 (16.4 overs) - Keagan Simmons 56 not out, Jabari Mills 23, Jesse Bootan 16 not out, Rakesh Seecharan 3/40.

VICTORIA 85 all out (36.1 overs) - Marcelle Jones 22, Kyle Roopchand 20. Vikash Mohan 6/21, Mark Deyal 2/8 vs CLARKE ROAD UNITED 88/6 (19.4 overs) - Yannick Ottley 29 not out, Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/31, Jacen Agard 2/19.

POWERGEN 209/8 (50 overs) - Navin Bediasee 74, Cephas Cooper 54, Yannic Cariah 5/37 vs QUEEN'S PARK 213/6 (46.1 overs) - Isaiah Rajah 65, Cariah 49, Khary Pierre 28 not out, Samuel Roopnarine 2/43.

PREYSAL 161 all out (44.2 overs) - Antonio Gomez 32, Justin Jagessar 28, Ronaldo Forrester 24, Kissoondath Magram 4/23, Rajeev Ramnath 3/28 vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS 165/5 (31 overs) - Evin Lewis 50, Vishaul Singh 48 not out, Adrian Ali 31, Justyn Gangoo 2/36, Adrian Cooper 2/35.