A woman’s roles in Eid celebrations

Eid is a time of celebration for Muslims, so all efforts are made to make the day enjoyable.

Bavina Sookdeo

Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of Ramadan – a period of fasting lasting approximately 29 to 30 days – is not only a time of spiritual reflection and gratitude but also a celebration filled with cultural traditions and communal gatherings.

Women play a central role in organising and enriching the festivities, from meticulous preparations to nurturing cherished customs. Devout Muslim Noorie Khan of central Trinidad, told WMN the preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr commences well in advance of the actual day, with women taking charge of various tasks.

“Women usually are the ones who would organise the activities for Eid day...things like cooking, cleaning, preparing for guests, arranging presents for children and organising clothing for the entire family,” she said.

Therefore, prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, women have to organise for the next day’s activities and procure items that are needed for the festivities. She said the practice of decorating their homes for Eid is a growing tradition.

The anticipation for Eid is heightened on the 29th day of Ramadan, when families eagerly search for the crescent moon – a sign that Eid will commence the following day. However, differing practices regarding moon sighting can lead to confusion.

“Some communities follow local sightings, while others adhere to sightings in Saudi Arabia,” Khan explained. Both are correct, but this diversity can sometimes result in uncertainty, even more so when weather conditions affect visibility.

“Once the moon is sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day,” she said.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, women rise early to prepare for the festivities. From the day before they will try as much as they can to prepare what they can for meals, and on the day of Eid itself, they will prepare the meals, sweets and more.

While attending the Eid prayer at the mosque is optional, some opt to stay home, particularly if the mosque environment is mixed.

“Traditionally, Eid is an open-air celebration. This means there is a likelihood of men and women intermingling, and some women may not be comfortable with this and opt to stay away. Additionally, there can be big crowds there too, and so as to protect themselves, women can choose to observe their festivities at home,” she said.

“It is not compulsory for women to go to the masjid to do the Eid prayer,” she explained.

“The Eid prayer is sunnah, which means it is an emphasised practice, but it is not necessary like the five times daily prayer or like fasting.”

Nevertheless, women, whether attending the mosque or celebrating at home, dress themselves in their finest, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

“Eid is a time of celebration for Muslims, so all efforts are made to make the day enjoyable,” said Khan.

“Everyone should wear their best clothing. New, if possible, but if you can’t afford something new, then your best and cleanest outfit will do.”

Another form of beautification that is emphasised is the use of henna (a plant-based dye). Many women choose to get their henna done on special occasions like Eid and weddings.

For those who attend the mosque, the day begins with the Eid salah, followed by a sermon (qutbah), and communal activities. Afterward, families return home, where hosts entertain guests with meals and gift exchanges. Those who are invited to others’ homes join in the celebrations, embracing the spirit of unity and joy. “Most mosques offer sweets to share and organise games and toys for children,” Khan said.

Some mosques host Eid celebrations all day, so some people may choose to spend the day at the compound.

“Not everyone has Muslim family to visit with or invite. This is a good option for people who have accepted Islam, or small family units to be a part of the bigger festivities and connect with other Muslims. No one gets left out on Eid day,” Khan said.

While Trinidad observes only one day as a public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, other Islamic countries may have up to three days of festivities, each with its unique customs and practices. Nevertheless, the essence of Eid remains consistent – a time for gratitude, reflection, and strengthening bonds within the community.