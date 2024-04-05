Water flows on Diego Martin Highway

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight an issue that has been prevalent for more than a year on the Diego Martin Highway.

Roughly one minute after the Crystal Stream lights, southbound, there is water constantly flowing on the highway.

The source of the water can either be from a leak on the shoulder of the highway or improper drainage from a home that is situated adjacent to the highway.

Either way, it poses a serious risk to motorists on a highway that is already plagued with numerous accidents.

Can the relevant authorities please look into this matter urgently as this flow of water covers both lanes and can have serious implications for motorists.

D ALI-D’ARBASIE

via e-mail