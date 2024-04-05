Victoria Utd pull out TTCB reserve league, claim no support

Profilbau Victoria United Sports Club have pulled out of the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) reserve league 30-over cricket competition scheduled to bowl off today.

Club president Daren Ganga in a letter to the general secretary of the TTCB, dated April 4, 2024, said, “This decision is based on several factors that we believe are crucial for the sustainability and growth of our club.”

Among the factors are the lack of significant prize money and a specified objective of the league.

Ganga said, “We understand cricket is not solely about financial rewards, but the lack of (meaningful prize money) diminishes the competitive spirit and fails to recognise the efforts and dedication to participating teams.”

President of Bess Motors Marchin Patriots Sports Club Adrian Ali told Newsday that his club along with others have been asking about the prizes, but nothing official has been said by the TTCB.

However, Henry Chase, chairman of the premier league told Newsday, “a form of communication came via the league’s Whatsapp chat (on March 23) by the general secretary of the Premier League that the 2023 prize money would be used.”

Ali said, the prize money makes “little to no sense” and in the past was roughly between $2,500 to $3,000.

He added, “I have to send my reserve team to play on a weekend and we have many road games and that figure alone can be $4,000 – and that’s only transportation. We ain’t talk about food, we ain’t talk about ball and all the additional costs.”

Chase disagreed with the Victoria pulling out of the reserve competition two days before the start.

“This is not good for effective administration of cricket. Clubs were advised months before, if they disagree with reserve cricket to put their objections in writing.”

Ganga also complained about the TTCB’s lack of financial support.

“As a self-funded club, the financial burden of participating in competition is substantial and the absence of funding puts further strain on our resources.”

Ali said that the TTCB has promised clubs a grant, which they are yet to receive.

“The last grant we received, whether it was 2023 or 2022, it wasn’t anything substantial to say. Clubs in Premiership One can cost up to $600,000 for both teams.”

Ganga said in his letter, “the absence of official umpires poses a significant concern for the integrity and fairness of the competition.”

Ali said he has brought up these concerns on numerous occasions to the TTCB and said clubs offered solutions.

“If you playing cricket and it have no umpires, it doesn’t make any sense. There was a promise from the TTCB that they would at least provide one umpire and the clubs were willing to pay half the umpire’s fee and the board would pay the other half. Unfortunately, that has not happened, which is very disappointing.”

Chase defended the claims, saying, “Last year we had requested from the umpires association, more umpires and they said they don't have enough umpires for the reserve league games, they mostly provide for Premiership One and Two (and not the reserve league). We have asked clubs in the past if they can provide their own umpires. We have in the TTCB regulations, in the case you don't have an umpire, players can be appointed.”

Ali had another grouse with the reserve league.

“We (Bess Motors Marchin Patriots) have won all the games in the reserve league and we have been begging for a points table; there has been no official release from the board with regards to the reserve team league and it has been two weeks now since the league has been completed and we can’t get a points table.”

Newsday tried to contact the President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath about the issues but calls to his phone went unanswered.