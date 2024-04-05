Tax payment via online banking

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: When the anomalies and other issues have been resolved, I would be greatly relieved if the means whereby one remits the amount due is improved.

After paying almost everything electronically over the past three years, I would highly recommend that remittances via online banking be facilitated.

Those who live at a great distance or who are not physically up to going to a payment centre need to have recourse to other options to pay the property tax.

I trust this suggestion will be entertained and acted upon in short order.

CYNTHIA M BIRCH

via e-mail