Tax payment via online banking
THE EDITOR: When the anomalies and other issues have been resolved, I would be greatly relieved if the means whereby one remits the amount due is improved.
After paying almost everything electronically over the past three years, I would highly recommend that remittances via online banking be facilitated.
Those who live at a great distance or who are not physically up to going to a payment centre need to have recourse to other options to pay the property tax.
I trust this suggestion will be entertained and acted upon in short order.
CYNTHIA M BIRCH
via e-mail
