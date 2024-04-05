Store Bay Snorkelers win Dream11 Bago T10 Blast

Store Bay Snorkelers Joshua James, right, and Govinda Ramlogan celebrate with the winner's cheque after their team won the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast at Shaw Park Recreation Ground on Friday. -

Store Bay Snorkelers put the icing on an emphatic showing in the 2024 Dream11 Bago T10 Blast on Friday when they defeated Pirate's Bay Raiders by a six-wicket margin in the final at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough.

Pirate's Bay advanced to the final after getting a comprehensive 42-run victory against Mt Irvine Surfers in the eliminator game on Friday morning, with captain and veteran Tobago player Navin Stewart leading the way with a brutal 83 off 35 balls.

In the final, though, after taking first strike, Pirate's Bay didn't replicate the big-hitting from the eliminator game as they were reduced to 75 for seven in their ten overs by the Snorkelers.

The Snorkelers, who entered the final on the back of seven straight wins to end the round-robin phase, got tight bowling from various players to restrict the Pirate's Bay lineup which included out-of-favour West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis. The powerful left-hander contributed just nine runs to his team's total, while the trio of Dillon Douglas (two for 13), Terrance Hinds (two for 12) and wily off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (two for 15) were all brilliant with the ball for the Snorkelers.

In the eighth over of the Pirate's Bay innings, the Snorkelers had an almighty scare when TT Red Force player Tion Webster had a heavy collision with Douglas when both men attempted to complete a catch in the outfield.

Webster was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, and he later returned to the venue to celebrate with his teammates.

The Snorkelers got to the 76-run target with nine balls to spare, but they experienced a wobble to start their innings after slipping to 22 for four inside four overs.

Douglas (two), Hinds (four), Dejourn Charles (duck) and Daniel Williams (four) all fell cheaply as Christopher Vincent (two for 11) landed a double blow in his first over.

The experienced Lendl Simmons (31 not out off 20 balls) and West Indies Academy allrounder Joshua James (34 not out off 18 balls) corrected the Snorkelers' slide with a polished 54-run stand to see their team comfortably over the line. James finished the game in style when he hit seamer Marlon Richards for back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over as the Snorkelers clinched the $100,000 top prize.

The Raiders will receive $50,000 for their second-place finish, while the third-placed Surfers will be awarded $30,000.

Summarised Scores: PIRATE'S BAY RAIDERS – 75/7 from 10 overs (Navin Stewart 12; Terrance Hinds 2/12, Dillon Douglas 2/13) vs STORE BAY SNORKELERS – 76/4 from 8.3 overs (Joshua James 34 not out, Lendl Simmons 31 not out; Christopher Vincent 2/11). Snorkelers won by six wickets.