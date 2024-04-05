Snorkelers win seventh straight to reach Dream 11 T10 Blast final

Pirate’s Bay Raiders’ Marlon Richards (R) receives his Man-of-the-Match award after his team’s win over King’s Bay Royals in the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough on Thursday. Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association

STORE Bay Snorkelers continued their winning streak in the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast on Thursday when they got a 14-run triumph against Pigeon Point Skiers at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground in Scarborough, Tobago to record their seventh straight win in the competition.

After Thursday’s round-robin fixtures, the Snorkelers (25 points) created a big gap between themselves and the chasing pack atop the six-team table and clinched qualification through to Friday’s final. In the grand finale which bowls off at 2.30 pm, the Snorkelers will play either Pirate’s Bay Raiders (16 points) or Mt Irvine Surfers (13 points), who will do battle in the eliminator game from 10.30 am.

In their final group game, the Snorkelers faced a Pigeon Point (12 points) team which needed a victory to book a top-three spot and advance to the eliminator game. Batting first, the Snorkelers made a solid score of 121 for six, with valuable contributions from Joshua James (33 from 11 balls), Dillon Douglas (25 from 11 balls), and Anthony Providence (24 not out from 14 balls).

Akeil Cooper led the Pigeon Point attack with figures of two for 20, while Aaron Nanan chipped in with two for 22.

In the chase, Pigeon Point slipped to seven for two in the third over after Man-of-the-Match winner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (two for five) sent back the opening pair of Mbeki Joseph (duck) and Leonardo Julien (three) in quick succession.

Pigeon Point recovered in the middle overs as Jesse Bootan (37 from 14 balls) and Daron Cruichshank (31 not out from 14 balls) fought back. However, they were eventually restricted to 107 for six as their efforts to make the eliminator game came up short.

In the earlier game, Pirate’s Bay romped to a spot in the eliminator when they got a comfortable seven-wicket win against King’s Bay Royals.

King’s Bay were restricted to 81 for six, with Mikkel Govia (49 off 23 balls) playing the lone hand in his team’s innings. Marlon Richards and Christopher Vincent took two wickets apiece for Pirate’s Bay, and the former completed a fine all-round performance when he made a brisk 30 off nine balls to help his team to the 82-run target with 24 balls to spare.

Out-of-favour West Indies opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 31 off 12 balls for Pirate’s Bay.

Summarised Scores: KING’S BAY ROYALS: 81/6 from ten overs (Mikkel Govia 49; Christopher Vincent 2/7) vs PIRATE’S BAY RAIDERS: 84/3 from six overs (Evin Lewis 31, Marlon Richards 30 not out; Liam Mamchan 1/10). Pirate’s Bay won by seven wickets. STORE BAY SNORKELERS: 121/6 from ten overs (Joshua James 33, Dillon Douglas 25; Akeil Cooper 2/20) vs PIGEON POINT SKIERS: 107/6 from ten overs (Jesse Bootan 37, Daron Cruichshank 31; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/5). Snorkelers won by 14 runs.