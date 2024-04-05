Seales strikes twice in county cricket debut

Fast bowler Jayden Seales celebrates a wicket on his county cricket debut. Photo courtesy Sussex -

LONDON: West Indies duo of all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Jayden Seales, 22, got a chance in between showers to make their entry into this year’s English County Championship, which opened on April 5.

Seales ended the day with two for 33 from 10.1 overs and was the only successful bowler for Sussex before bad light stopped play on the weather shortened day with Northamptonshire 95 for two in their first innings.

The Trinidadian pacer struck with the first ball of his second over when he got opener Emilio Gay caught by the ’keeper down the leg-side for five.

But Northants captain Luke Procter, not out on 41, and opener Justin Broad defied the Sussex attack and carried the visitors to 58 for one at tea.

Seales struck in the second over after the break when he got Broad lbw playing half forward, but Procter and Indian batsman Karun Nair, not out on 12, carried Northants through to the close.

Speaking after his debut, Seales said he is enjoying the experience.

He said his maiden wicket, albeit with a touch of fortune, settled whatever nerves he had.

"Obviously the first one was a bit lucky but I'll take those any day," he said.

"Just happy to have an impact with the team and get the wickets."

He said he relished the challenge of bowling in new conditions.

"I enjoyed the challenge. I enjoyed getting the ball to do a little bit and getting the breakthrough."

He said the ball didn't swing as much as anticipated so he had to bowl straighter and alter the seam position periodically.

West Indies teammate Kemar Roach was not so fortunate because no play was possible at Old Trafford between hosts Lancashire and defending champions Surrey, of which he is part, because of adverse weather.

Heavy overnight rain meant that no play was possible before lunch, and play was abandoned for the day about 12.30 p.m. after another heavy downpour in a match that will also feature two international record-breakers in the Lancashire line-up.

Leading England pacer Jimmy Anderson and top Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, fierce rivals for the nations during the Ashes, have been drawn together for Lancs this county season and will be looking forward to a strong start against Roach and company.

Holder had to wait for a chance to make an appearance for newly promoted Worcestershire after Kashif Ali scored an accomplished maiden first-class hundred to lead them to 316 for seven in their first innings against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The Barbadian all-rounder was not out on four at the close after Ali gathered 110 off 188 balls and Gareth Roderick supported with 68, and the visitors made a strong return to Division 1 of the Championship.