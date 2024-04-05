Reggae artists in One Love at Savannah

Louie Culture

Caribbean Love Promotions will present a local and international fusion of reggae artistes for the One Love The Experience concert on April 13 at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

A cast of conscious singers, including world-renowned Jamaican acts Bushman (Dwight Duncan), Warrior King (Mark Dyer), Louie Culture (Lewin Brown), and Glen Washington, headline the all-star line-up. Alongside these veterans are some of TT’s premium reggae acts such as Jamelody, Isasha, Mr King, King David, and Black Loyalty.

Andre Butcher, one of the event promoters, said the longstanding message of peace, love, and unity these artistes have been advocating for over the past decades remains more relevant than ever.

“One love is a message that TT needs right now. It’s a worldly issue. Being in the Caribbean basin, we grew up with this genre of reggae music. Especially the foreign artistes we have on the vast that we all grew up and resonate with. “It’s really the situation we face around the world and locally. We just want to push the message of peace, unity, and love,” he said.

Bushman, known for hits such as Nyahman Chant, Fyah Bun A Weak Heart, and Worries and Problems, is working on a new album set to be released in July/August. It will be his first full-length studio project since Your Life in 2021.

A statement from Bushman’s team said he anticipates a return to Trinidad after the pandemic hiatus. He invited fans to join in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of his timeless hit Down Town in April. “His latest single Whyne Dung is a fresh and vibrant addition to his musical repertoire. Eager to reconnect with Trinidad, Bushman is thrilled to bring his signature Nyahman style to the One Love The Experience concert,” the statement said.

Warrior King’s breakthrough track Virtuous Woman is a timeless favourite among fans. Popular tracks like Jah Is Always There, Never Go Where Pagans Go, and Rough Road encapsulate his message, which always breeds positivity and cupful living.

Louie Culture, also known as the Gangalee, is a more seasoned reggae icon and his musical works include, From Foundation From Birth, Battlefield, Bogus Badge and Love The Vibes, Culture has a rich legacy of songs dating back to the early 90s.

Glen Washington is popularly known for his groovy style of lovers reggae, while still maintaining the roots aspect in several of his songs. Strangers In The Night, One of these Days, Consider Me, and Kindness for Weakness are just a few hits, loved over the past four decades. He’s been making music since the 1970s.

Of the local stars confirmed to perform, Butcher added, “We also have a high calibre...who push that same message, and (we) showcase them and provide them with a platform. “Jamelody is arguably one of the best reggae voices in the world. Isasha has toured the world, Mr King, King David and now added to the cast Black Loyalty, who is on the ground leading the charge with this message.”

For more info visit One Love The Experience on all social media platforms.