Paul takes Pan Am keirin gold, Browne grabs bronze

Pan American Track Cycling Championships 2024 men's keirin gold medallist Nicholas Paul, centre, is flanked by silver medallist and reigning keirin world champion Kevin Quintero, left, and bronze medallist Kwesi Browne. Photo courtesy TT Cycling Federation. -

ACE Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul earned his country's first gold medal at the 2024 Pan American Track Cycling Championships at the Velo Sports Centre in Los Angeles, California on April 4, competing in the men's keirin event.

On April 3, Trinidad and Tobago got their first medal of the games when endurance rider Akil Campbell grabbed bronze medal in the men's scratch final.

Campbell's compatriots added to Trinidad and Tobago's medal tally on the following day of competition as Paul topped the six-man keirin field, with fellow TT cyclist Kwesi Browne notching third spot to secure his team's third medal at the games.

Paul took a tactical approach as he started from the back of the pack, before using his world-record sprint speed to power past the field to claim gold. Colombian and reigning world keirin champ Kevin Quintero took the silver medal, while his countryman David Ortega was just pipped to a podium finish by Browne.

In the women's elimination race final on April 4, TT's Alexi Ramirez finished eighth, with USA's Jennifer Valente taking the gold medal. Colombia's Juliana Londono and Mexico's Yareli Acevedo placed second and third respectively.

In the women's sprint event, 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Makaira Wallace advanced to the 1/8 finals and ended the competition in 13th place, while Phoebe Sandy narrowly missed out on a spot in the 1/8 finals and finished 17th overall.

In the early session on April 5, Tariq Woods will take to the track in men's pursuit qualifying, Ramirez will contest the women's scratch omnium and the trio of Browne, Paul and Quincy will face the starter in men's sprint qualifying.