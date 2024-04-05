Nine years of disappointment

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: After nine long years under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley, it has become abundantly clear that his promises of liberation for our people have fallen woefully short. The time for excuses and empty rhetoric is over – enough is enough. It is time for Dr Rowley and his government to be held accountable for their failures and to answer for the countless broken promises that have left our nation in a state of despair.

Despite assurances of progress and prosperity, the reality for many of us has been one of stagnation and regression. Crime continues to ravage our communities with no end in sight to the senseless violence that claims innocent lives daily. Poverty and inequality remain rampant, with far too many citizens struggling to make ends meet while the gap between the rich and the poor widens with each passing year.

In addition to these pressing issues, the erosion of trust in our democratic institutions and the pervasiveness of corruption have further eroded confidence in Rowley's government. Instead of upholding the values of transparency and accountability, his administration has been plagued by scandals and controversies, further undermining public confidence and trust.

After nine years of broken promises and unfulfilled expectations, it is clear Rowley and his government have failed us all. The time has come for a change – a change that puts the interests of the people first and restores hope and optimism to our nation. It is time for new leadership that is committed to addressing the pressing issues facing our country and building a brighter future for all.

Concerned citizens must demand better from our leaders and hold them accountable for their actions. The status quo is no longer acceptable, and we cannot afford to wait any longer for meaningful change. It is time to usher in a new era of leadership that is truly dedicated to serving the needs of the people and advancing the interests of our nation.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima