Mother of missing Rio Claro girls thanks public for support

The mother of two of the Rio Claro girls who were found on Wednesday night, over 24 hours after they went missing, is thanking everyone who helped find them.

Crystal Baball, the mother of Kareena Baball, 17, and Kashmira Baball, 12, told Newsday the family appreciated everything and that the girls were safe.

“We appreciate all the support and prayers. The girls are doing well. They are okay and resting. They have no physical harm. They have no injuries (and) are hydrated,” Baball said. “I am relieved that they are found. We were really worried.”

The mother said the family has not yet spoken to the girls about why they went missing. The sisters and their cousin Akeila Maniram, 13, were found in an abandoned house near the Baball family home in Rio Claro shortly before 8 pm on April 3.

They were reported missing at around 5.45 pm on April 2. Their disappearance triggered a massive search involving the police, villagers, relatives, and members of the two Hunter Search and Rescue Teams, one led by Vallence Rambharat and the other by Shamshudeen Ayube.

Newsday learned the police’s Victim Support Unit is expected to counsel the girls. The police confirmed that the girls were in good physical health. Investigations are ongoing.