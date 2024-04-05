Million dollars lost in Chaguanas arson attack — Car dealer firebombed

HSM Auto CEO Mikhail Hosein looks at vehicles damaged in a firebomb attack at his business compound in Chase Village, Chaguanas, on Thursday. PHOTOS BY Aya nna Kinsale

Arsonists firebombed the compound of HSM Motors in Chase Village in Chaguanas before dawn on Thursday, resulting in millions of dollars of damage and many people condemning the malicious act.

HSM CEO Mikhail Hosein said around 15 vehicles of different models, including a Tesla car, were completely burnt. The blaze also damaged two buildings.

“We have no idea why someone did this. Our guess is as good as yours. We are surprised. We are shocked. We are appalled,” Hosein told Newsday as he looked at some burnt-out shells.

Apart from the auto company at the front, the compound also comprised an agricultural division at the back.

Hosein said he had not yet seen the CCTV footage of the attack, but from what he was told, three men entered the compound at around 3 am and tossed 11 Molotov cocktails at different places.

At the time, two security guards were on the compound. Chaguanas fire and police officers were alerted, and Hosein said they managed to save most of the cars and contained the fire.

“We have not begun to assess the damage. We removed cars from this building in the front. Our main focus was trying to contain the fire,” Hosein said. “The authorities were very responsive. I think the fire service did a good job controlling the fire. It could have been worse if they had not responded the way they did.”

The CEO added that the cost of the damage was still to be ascertained, but it is in the millions.

The company has been operational for the past 24 years, and Thursday’s attack was its most catastrophic loss ever.

Hosein recalled that in 2018, there was a robbery at gunpoint on the site, and the bandits stole a company vehicle from a director.

The attack happened a day after Tyrone “Stephon” Foster, 25, of Anand Yankaran Extension, Exchange Village in Couva, died after his family’s home was also firebombed.

Three other relatives, his mother, 54, uncle and friend, 17, sustained burns and were hospitalized. The victims were asleep at around 2.45 am on Wednesday when the attack happened.

On Thursday, HSM Motors also issued a statement on its social media platforms, saying it regrets to inform the public of the devastating incident.

“Our facility was targeted in an act of arson, resulting in significant damage to the building and the destruction of vehicles,” the statement said. As such, HSM Motors was temporarily closed until further notice. “Our priority at this time is to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the safety of our employees and customers, and collaborate with law enforcement authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly,” the statement said.

“We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and the community during this challenging time.”

The company promised to update the public on its reopening and assured customers awaiting delivery of vehicles that this incident would not affect their orders.

“We are committed to fulfilling our obligations and ensuring a smooth delivery process,” the statement said.

“HSM Motors is committed to providing exceptional service and support to our customers, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to rebuilding and overcoming this setback.”

The police said the suspects were at large. Visham Babwah, president of the TT Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA), described the attack as a worrying situation and a cause for concern.

He complained about the high crime rate nationwide and called on the Government to control it. Babwah accused the Government of continuously blaming others, like the Opposition and the people, for the crime.

“But the buck stops with the Government. The Government should stop making excuses. If criminals know that they will get caught and be made to pay by facing the hangman or what the law prescribes for them, they would think twice,” Babwah told Newsday. “We are not sure what the outcome would be if the suspects are apprehended. As a businessman in the same type of business, I am really concerned. I ask that businesses take another layer of security to protect themselves from these types of elements.” Babwah is also the CEO of P&V Marketing Ltd.

The TTADA head said criminals have also targeted his business in the past, but it was not near the magnitude of the arson attack at HSM.

“It is the first time we have had an incident of this magnitude affecting an auto dealership. The intensity of these types of crimes and the way they are perpetrated are increasing, like stealing cars and break-ins. Now they are burning down people’s places.”

A statement from Ryan Rampersad, chairman of the Couva/ Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, said the council condemned in the strongest possible terms the cowardly and malicious arson attack at HSM Motors.

“This heinous act, involving the use of 11 Molotov cocktails, has resulted in extensive damage and millions of dollars in losses for the business. The safety and security of our citizens and businesses are of paramount importance to us, and we will not tolerate such criminal behavior in our community,” Rampersad said.

“We stand in solidarity with the management and staff during this difficult time and offer our full support as they work to recover from this devastating incident. Arson not only inflicts severe financial losses but also poses a grave threat to public safety and undermines the fabric of our society.”

He urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation.

Rampersad added, “Our thoughts are with the owners, employees, and customers of HSM Motors Ltd as they navigate through this difficult period. We assure them that they are not alone, and the corporation stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to support their recovery efforts.”

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram also condemned the attack, saying he was saddened by it. A statement from the Opposition MP said he visited the site with councillor Dubraj Persad and saw firsthand what he called the evil and gruesome acts of destruction caused by the monsters roaming wild in the country.

He said his heart went out to the owners, employees, and customers affected by the unfortunate event.

Ratiram added, “Crime continues to be the number one issue affecting our country where nowhere and no one is safe.”

He blamed the government for crime, accusing the National Security Minister of sleeping in office and the Prime Minister of turning a deaf ear to people’s cries. Investigations are ongoing.