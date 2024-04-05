Maritime companies team up on connectivity

Fiber file photo courtesy Pixabay

Maritime surveillance, communication technology and marine electronics specialists, KVR Energy Ltd has announced a partnership with Barbados-based communications company Neptune Communications to transform TT’s maritime operational management systems, as well as the wider Latin America and the Caribbean.

The announcement came in a statement on Thursday.

It said the collaboration would combine Neptune, low-latency, high-bandwidth internet connectivity and KVR’s satellite connectivity, to provide real-time communications and connectivity offshore.

“The collaboration between Neptune Communications and KVR will continue to foster more innovations, ensuring their clients remain competitive with the rest of the world, operating at best-in-class standards,” the statement said.