Man shot, wounded in La Romaine

San Fernando General Hospital - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A shooting on Thursday night near an auto dealership in La Romaine has left a 33-year-old wounded and in hospital.

The police identified the victim as Jason Stoute of Duncan Village in San Fernando.

They were unsure of the details of the shooting.

They said Cpl Burke and PC Rambarran of the Southern Division responded to the shooting on South Trunk Road near Achievor Enterprises Co Ltd at around 11.15 pm on Thursday.

There, the officers found Stoute lying in the road with gunshot wounds to his left forearm and left leg.

With the help of another man, Stoute was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Up to Friday afternoon, Stoute remained warded in stable condition.

The police were yet to take a statement from Stoute, who told them he was in a lot of pain and discomfort. He promised to give an account at a later date.

The shooter/s remained at large and the police do not have a motive.

San Fernando CID is investigating.