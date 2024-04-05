Man beaten, robbed in Mayo

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

GASPARILLO police are investigating a report of a robbery with violence against an elderly man who is on vacation from the United States.

The victim, 74, was alone in his nephew's house at Whiteland Road, Mayo, where he was attacked around 8.30 pm.

The police said the victim was in bed when two unknown men entered the house and accosted him.

They hit the victim several times and demanded he hand over all his valuables. The police said the criminals also pressed his head against the mattress he was lying on.

They then robbed him of a cellphone worth US$250; US$500; $400; and a 40-inch TV worth $2,000.

The men left and the police were called.

No one has been arrested.

PC Ramsaroop is leading investigations.