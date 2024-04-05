Love Is Ah Wuk! returns to Queen’s Hall

A scene from Love Is Ah Wuk!

Love Is Ah Wuk! returns to Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on April 13 and 14. The comedy features Richard Ragoobaringh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero.

A media release from RS/RR Productions said emotions run high in play which is set in Tobago. RS/RR Productions said, “Love Is Ah Wuk! invites you on an exhilarating journey where six characters, seeking refuge from life’s chaos, converge in a charming beach house in Tobago.

With secrets unravelling and passions running high, prepare yourself for a whirlwind of emotions, including passion, betrayal, and redemption.”

The producers are promising “an uproarious ride as jealousy ignites, animosity brews, love flourishes, and struggling marriages hang on by a thread.

Brace yourself for an enthralling experience as the intertwined lives of these characters unfold amidst a backdrop of hilarity, suspense, romance, and unexpected revelations.”

The play is directed Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh. Showtime is 8.30 pm on April 13 and 6.30 pm on April 14.

Tickets are available at all designated outlets, online, and at the Queen’s Hall box office.