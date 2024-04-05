JMMB appoints new director

JMMB Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Nerisha Farquharson to its board with effect from April 2, pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act 2012.

The announcement came through a notice posted by JMMB Group Ltd on the TT Stock Exchange website.

“Farquharson, a chartered financial analyst (CFA), joins with extensive experience in private markets, financial risk, trading, portfolio and treasury management, investment, and corporate strategy formulation. Currently, she is CEO, private capital of the Proven Group, where she is responsible for managing the portfolio of private equity and private credit investments of the company.”

The notice said Farquharson's contributions are anticipated in advancing the ongoing success of the JMMB Group.