Gabriel, Cariah, Goolie named in Red Force squad

TT Red Force fast bowler Shannon Gabriel

WEST Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah, and left-handed batsman Jyd Goolie have been named in the TT Red Force 13-member squad for round six of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships.

Red Force will play Combined Colleges and Campuses at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine when the next round bowls off on Wednesday.

Opener Cephas Cooper has been dropped, and fast bowler Jayden Seales has returned to English club Sussex to play in the County Championship season.

Both Gabriel and Cariah have international experience, and Goolie has been in form for Red Force, before missing round five because of a leg injury. Goolie has scored a century and 90 not out this season. Gabriel and Cariah have not featured for Red Force this year.

Red Force will be hoping to end the campaign on a high as their aim of winning the title is improbable with just two rounds remaining. The Joshua Da Silva-led Red Force are sixth in the eight-team standings with a record of two wins, two losses, and a draw. Red Force are on 51 points, only ahead of West Indies Academy and Combined Colleges and Campuses.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes lead the standings with 81.2 points, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes with 71.6 points; Barbados Pride are third with 67.4 points; Guyana Harpy Eagles fourth on 66.8 points; and Jamaica Scorpions fifth with 53.4 points.

In the last round, the Red Force batting failed to show up against Pride at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair from March 20-22. Red Force were dismissed for 172 in the first innings and then 124 in the second innings as they fell to a heavy eight-wicket defeat.

Red Force squad: Joshua Da Silva (captain), Bryan Charles (vice-captain), Khary Pierre, Vikash Mohan, Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Anderson Phillip, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah.