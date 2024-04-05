Estevan Dubrisingh’s Eden on display at the Loftt

Mexican/Trinbagonian artist Estevan Dubrisingh Garcia will show off Eden at the Loftt Gallery from April 5.

Dubrisingh’s artistic practice involves the exploration of various media with a particular emphasis on painting and drawing, a media release said.

Dubrisingh’s oeuvre is characterised by a keen attention to colour, form, and light, often featuring moody skies as a recurring motif in many of his works.

The release said, “Eden postulates that paradise isn’t lost, it’s the artist’s homeland, TT . The pieces are sewn together by their unbridled joy and unabashed celebration of the finer things in life: nature and the people who enrich our days.”

“The exhibition features jewel-toned paintings that transcend our natural vision to present the world in an array of pigments controlled only by the artist’s deep understanding of light, form and nature.

“The pieces explore semi-abstract and impressionistic approaches to painting, adding to the longstanding tradition of familiar, Caribbean art aesthetics.”

Eden sees Estevan sharing his artistic interpretation of the title’s biblical origins, drawing similarities between religious stories and modern society.”

An opening reception will be held from 6 pm - 10 pm at the Loftt gallery, 63 Rosalino Street, Woodbrook. The exhibition will continue Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 11 am-4 pm. An artist talk will be held on April 13 at 6 pm.