Crucial roles of bees for human survival

People scamper from the bees at Palmiste Park, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Albert Einstein once stated, “If the bee disappears from the surface of the Earth, man would have no more than four years to live.” This is interesting because the bee is well known for its stinging apparatus and less known for its value to life.

Bees are crucial pollinators, transferring pollen between flowers as they collect nectar and pollen. This process is vital for plant reproduction, ensuring the growth of fruits, seeds and new plant generations. Without bees, many plant species would face challenges in reproduction, disrupting ecosystems and affecting fruit production.

Moreover, bees contribute significantly to our economy through their pollination services, particularly in agriculture. In TT, where we stand as the second largest market in the English-speaking Caribbean for US agricultural exports, the impact of bees cannot be overstated. By pollinating crops such as vegetables and nuts, bees enhance crop productivity, thus bolstering agricultural yields and supporting our nation's food security.

Beyond their economic value, bees also play a crucial role in habitat maintenance. By pollinating plants that populate forests, grasslands and wetlands, bees contribute to the preservation of diverse ecosystems. These habitats, in turn, provide vital services such as water filtration, benefiting both human communities and wildlife populations alike.

Regarding the recent bee attack at Palmiste Park, it's important to understand that bees can be sensitive to loud noises, reacting defensively when they perceive them as threats. Research has shown that bees may react to sounds ranging from 100 to 120 decibels, potentially causing them to enter a trance-like state.

This heightened sensitivity underscores the importance of approaching bee-related incidents with caution and understanding. To mitigate conflicts, proactive measures such as relocating bee hives by trained beekeepers should be prioritised over other methods to ensure the preservation of these vital pollinators.

Ultimately, there is ample space for humans and bees to coexist harmoniously on our planet. By recognising the invaluable role bees play in maintaining ecological balance and embracing strategies for peaceful cohabitation, we can safeguard both our ecosystems and our shared future.

VERONICA RAJAHRAM

via e-mail