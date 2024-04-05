Can Trinidad and Tobago people realise progress they desire?

Simple things are not being done. Why? Perhaps it is because the priority of governments over the years has been to dance to the beat of their financiers. It's difficult to come up with a more realistic solution.

I remember years ago looking at the wide expanse of land just south of the Caroni River and wondering why we have not constructed a very large man-made lake there. It would skim all the excess water from the river in the rainy season, thus solving the flooding problems in areas like Bamboo Village and surrounding communities, including upstream in St Helena.

In the dry season it can be a source of water for WASA and for agricultural purposes. Such a lake could also be a place for fishing and recreation. It will also attract native birds.

Recently, I realised that my vision for that area was not exclusive. I was reliably informed that John Humphrey made that suggestion years ago. It is not only a great suggestion, it is less costly and requires less attention than seeking to place expensive heavy-duty water pumps in areas like Bamboo to alleviate flooding.

Governments seem to not like easy solutions, especially those that do not cost a lot of money. For example, the catchment pond on South Quay had been exceedingly efficient in preventing flooding along South Quay and around the market at Sea Lots. That pond has been left unattended to fill up with grass and dirt, and flooding has returned to the area.

Flooding was reduced nationwide when another Humphrey suggestion was implemented. That of dredging the mouth of the major water courses. Since that one intervention, it was never repeated.

In a matter of weeks the State can acquire the required hardware and software to replace every car licence plate to a secure state-issued plate. That would help in vehicle identification and crime and will force criminals to find alternative ways of getting away from crime scenes. But the State, for no acceptable reason, simply pays such a suggestion lip service.

There seem to be a deliberate effort to have efficiency only to be punitive to the people of TT. How can a citizen be happy with a well-oiled system of demerit points and speed tickets, but no progress in tracking down criminals. WASA has an exceeding well publicised programme for customers wasting water, but nothing in place to deal with efficiently fixing their leaks.

Recently it was reported that a customer walked into a WASA office to report a major leak a few hundred feet away from the office. He was reportedly told they don’t take that report there, he should contact St Joseph.

We must do better. And that can only come about through a change in our governance structure. One dares to hope.

