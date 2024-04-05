Aarion Mohammed tops wickets chart in Under-15 tourney

AARION Mohammed

AARION Mohammed was one of the most outstanding players of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament, as he ended the competition as the joint-best bowler.

TT could not defend their title as Barbados were crowned winners, but TT did achieve some success by finishing third.

Mohammed was the joint leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets, along with Earsinho Fontaine of the Windward Islands. Mohammed, a left-arm fast bowler, had a quiet start to the tournament as he went wicketless in round one and did not bowl in round two.

In the last three rounds, Mohammed demonstrated his ability. Against Barbados in round three, Mohammed grabbed 3/60 in ten overs in a defeat for TT. This was followed by back-to-back four-wicket hauls as he ended the tournament with 11 wickets.

He picked up 4/27 in six overs against Leeward Islands and then snatched 4/17 in ten overs versus Jamaica in the final round on Wednesday. Mohammed’s four-wicket hauls led to victories for TT.

Honour roll: Most Catches - Khavaughn Bartholomew (Windward Islands), five catches. Most Wickets - Aarion Mohammed (TT) and Earsinho Fontaine (Windward Islands), 11 wickets each. Most Runs - Damarko Wiggins (Barbados), 291 runs. Most Dismissals - Seth Smith (Barbados), eight dismissals. MVP - Damarko Wiggins (Barbados), scored 291 runs, including back-to-back centuries.