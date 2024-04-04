Unidentified body found in Federation Park

The drain along Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park in which a man's body was found on April 4, 2024. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

A GROUP of workers from the Port of Spain City Corporation were shocked when they discovered the body of a man in a nearby drain.

They discovered the body while cutting grass at 7.40 am on April 4 at Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park.

Reports say the man was of African descent, dark complexion and seemed to be in his mid-50s.

He was said to have been hunched over with his face in the drain and pants halfway down.

A source close to the investigation said the man seemed to have died from a heart attack as there were no visible marks of violence.

He was clad in full attire including jeans and socks, and did not appear to be homeless. The body is yet to be identified.

Officers from the St Clair Police Station are continuing their investigation.