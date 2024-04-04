Tafari Waldron: Athletes coming for my title

Carifta Under-20 5,000m champion TT’s Tafari Waldron displays his gold medal on arrival at the Piarco International Airport, on Tuesday. PHOTO BY Angelo Marcelle

CARIFTA boys’ Under-20 5,000-metre champion, Tafari Waldron, emphasized the need to remain focused as competitors strive to challenge him in upcoming events.

Waldron, along with two other individual gold medallists from TT, Janae De Gannes in the girls’ Under-20 long jump and Kadeem Chinapoo in the boys’ Under-17 200m, contributed to TT's success at the Carifta games held in St George’s, Grenada from March 30 to April 1.

Additionally, the boys’ Under-20 4x100m relay team of Che Wickham, Mikhail Byer, Hakeem Chinapoo, and Dylan Woodruffe secured gold by defeating Jamaica.

Waldron defended his 5,000m title convincingly, winning gold by over 40 seconds, with his teammate Omare Thompson securing bronze. TT concluded the event with a total of 27 medals – four gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze.

Reflecting on his performance, Waldron stressed the importance of dedication and hard work, especially with competitors vying for the top spot.

Despite aiming to break his national record, Waldron expressed satisfaction with defending his title, acknowledging the challenge of running alone.

Looking ahead, Waldron aims to continue his education and track career at a university abroad, focusing on finding the best fit for his training needs.

While not ready for the Olympics this year, he aspires to compete in the future.

De Gannes, who set a new Carifta record in the long jump, expressed pride in the team's performance and aims to medal at the Under-20 World Championships later this year. She emphasized the importance of setting high standards early in competition.

Chinapoo, reflecting on his gold medal win in the 200m, credited his confidence and faith in God for his success. He believes in his ability to excel in both the 200m and 100m events.

Byer, representing the boys Under-20 4x100m relay team, highlighted the importance of practice sessions in building chemistry within the team.

He credited their preparedness and focused training under coach Kelvin Nancoo for their victory over Jamaica.