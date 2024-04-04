Snorkelers get sixth straight win in Bago T10 Blast

Store Bay Snorkelers allrounder Dejourn Charles receives his Man-ofthe- Match award for his performance in the Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground on April 3. PHOTO COURTESY TOBAGO CRICKET ASSOCIATION.

TABLE-TOPPERS Store Bay Snorkelers recorded their sixth straight win in the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast yesterday, as they cruised to a 60-run victory over King’s Bay Royals at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough.

Batting first, Snorkelers were in a dominant mood as they went in search of their seventh victory in the competition and they stormed their way to a daunting score of 140 for two in their ten overs.

Three of the four Snorkelers batsmen crossed the 30-run mark as they put the King’s Bay bowlers to the sword in their stay at the crease with a total of ten fours and ten sixes.

Former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons starred with both bat and ball for the Snorkelers, and he got his team off to a fiery start with a 92-run partnership with Dillon Douglas (37 off 14 balls).

The right-handed Simmons top-scored with 46 off 23 balls with five fours and three sixes, while former West Indies under-19 allrounder Joshua James also chipped in nicely with a brutal cameo of 34 off just 13 balls.

King’s Bay were never in the hunt in the chase and they were reeling at 35 for four in the fifth over at one stage before being reduced to 80 for nine.

Man-of-the-Match winner Dejourn Charles was the chief destroyer for the Snorkelers, and he grabbed figures of four 21, while both Simmons and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar took two wickets.

In Wednesday’s second game, defending champions No Man’s Land Explorers made a late push toward Friday’s eliminator game and subsequent final when they got an easy five-wicket win against Mt Irvine Surfers.

Mt Irvine got to a respectable total of 110 for six, before No Man’s Land got to the target with 11 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win in the tourney. Damion Joachim topscored with 26 for Mt Irvine, while Chadeon Raymond (three for 19) and Navin Bidaisee (two for 17) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for No Man’s Land.

In response, opener Leron Lezama (28 off ten balls) got No Man’s Land off to a rapid start, while captain Ako George struck 25 off ten balls to help his team to the target.

The round-robin phase of the tourney will conclude today.

Summarised Scores:

STORE BAY SNORKELERS: 140/2 from ten overs (Lendl Simmons 46, Dillon Douglas 37, Joshua James 34 not out; Kwani Thomas 1/24, Kyle Ramdoo 1/26) vs KING’S BAY ROYALS: 80/9 from ten overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 14; Dejourn Charles 4/21, L Simmons 2/9). Snorkelers won by 60 runs.

MT IRVINE SURFERS: 110/6 from ten overs (Damion Joachim 26, Statrughan Rambarran 18; Chadeon Raymond 3/19, Navin Bidaisee 2/17) vs NO MAN’S LAND EXPLORERS: 111/5 from 8.1 overs (Leron Lezama 28, Ako George 25; D Joachim 2/21, Justyn Gangoo 1/18). No Man’s Land won by five wickets.