Pleasant experience

Arima General Hospital

THE EDITOR: I commend certain members of staff at the Arima General Hospital where I was a patient on March 21.

I was ambulanced in at approximately noon after fainting at a friend’s home in Maloney that morning.

The staff members who impressed me were: Dr Smith, nurses John, Cyrus, an unnamed fair-skinned, strapping nurse, and wardsman Daryl.

I found them to be most courteous and attentive. This was done under trying circumstances given the large numbers of people seeking medical attention.

My advice to them is to keep up the good work and continue giving their best.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain