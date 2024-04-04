Girls to highlight Kickboxing Rooftop Rumble

Kickboxing promoter and coach Jason Ramoutar, middle, along with Sonia Baboolal, left, of Southern Warriors and Adriana Singh of TKB.

SONIA Baboolal and Adriana Singh will battle in the main event when Evolution Kickboxing hosts Rooftop Rumble Junior Jabs at Evolution Fitness Gym in Endeavour, Chaguanas on Saturday with action from 9 am to noon.

A total of 16 competitive matches will be staged and three exhibition bouts. In an effort to promote girls in the sport, the organisers decided to allow Baboolal of Southern Warriors and Adriana Singh of TKB to compete in the main event.

“You don’t get many girls in it, so we are trying to give them the exposure and put them in the limelight,” promoter and coach Jason Ramoutar said.

“When other girls come and see (other girls competing) they would not be fearful. They would say if they doing it, why we can’t do it too.”

Girls and boys between ages four and 17 will compete at the event in various weight classes. Some of the kickboxing schools participating are Evolution Kickboxing, Southern Warriors Mixed Martial Arts, Art of Defence, TKB and Team Miguel Internacional.

The event is for athletes still developing in kickboxing, Ramoutar said, “Most times the main event is people who have more experience. This is a very amateur event in terms of experience.”

Ramoutar, a former world boxing champion, said the safety of the participants is always a priority.

“You have judges; you have referees; you have rules; you have safety gears. All athletes will be wearing their headgear, their mouth guard...it is very safe and when it comes especially to the kids, the referee now will be a little more strict.”

Tickets for the event are available at Evolution Fitness Gym or contact 777-6998.