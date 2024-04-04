Club Sando whip Phoenix 5-2, move to third in TTPFL

Tiger Tanks Club Sando forward Nicholas Dillon tries to evade Miscellaneous Police FC goalkeeper Adrian Foncette. File photo courtes y TTPFL.

TIGER Tanks Club Sando (28 points) jumped to third spot on the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) standings on Wednesday evening when they got a huge 5-2 win away to 1976 FC Phoenix at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago in the day’s early fixture.

Club Sando held a slender 1-0 lead heading into the halftime interval following a 38th-minute goal from striker Shackiel Henry.

The second half proved to be a different altogether, as a whopping six goals were scored and the Club Sando team were able to leave the sister isle with three points.

Josiah Gordon scored within seconds of the restart to tie the game at 1-1, but Club Sando responded swiftly as they scored three times within a 16-minute span to jump out to a 4-1 lead by the 62nd minute.

Henry notched his second goal of the game, his fellow striker Nicholas Dillon also found the back of the net, and inform Tobago-born defender Jamal Jack got his name on the scoresheet to sully the ninth-placed Phoenix (16 points) team.

The strapping Dillon scored his second goal of the game in the 77th minute as Club Sando opened up an unassailable 5-1 lead. Phoenix midfielder Adriel George got a late consolation as they slipped to their eighth loss of the campaign.

Four other TTPFL games were scheduled to be played after press time on Wednesday.

At the Arima Velodrome, Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) tackled Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, while Prisons FC faced Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic.

Meanwhile, the TTPFL’s top two teams were scheduled to take the field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The second-placed Miscellaneous Police FC played Caledonia, while leaders AC PoS took on reigning champions Defence Force.