All we need are ships

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: March 31 was supposed to be a momentous and historic day for all of the nations in the Caribbean, particularly those that are members of Caricom. I was actually looking forward to it.

After more than 50 years of discussions and negotiations, the leaders of these great nations were supposed to agree to agree, with the culmination and implementation of trade agreements and open immigration throughout most of these 20 nations.

Economies will be positively stimulated through improvements to trade. Food prices will eventually be reduced. The region will share produce, goods and resources. A richer and more diverse society will emerge. The quality of life will improve more than we can possibly imagine today.

All we need are ships. Ferries to be more precise. RoPax or roll-on roll-off passenger ships to be exact. A fleet of five ships that are new, identical and built to meet existing and environmental standards and those of the future. A fleet of vessels that are between 120-140 metres will be able to call on 13 or 14 islands/countries in the Caribbean twice a week. Every week. Once north-bound and again south-bound.

We are talking about a ferry fleet that will serve the Caribbean region, from Jamaica to Suriname, for at least the next 50 years. That’s why the ships must be new. Main propulsion must be a hybrid, fuelled by either methanol or LNG and by batteries. While it is not perfect, it is the cleanest and best option presently available.

If the ferries are identical then there will be huge financial savings in port facilities, ships construction, parts, labour and officer training. Integrated hydraulic stabilisers will provide a smooth ride. Inexpensive human transportation will finally be available to millions of us. The vessels will also offer cabins to those who want to travel comfortably and for long distances.

While many governments and private organisations, such as Connect Caribe, are presently involved in creating various versions of this service, I am simply putting in my two cents. You will find out soon enough that the ferry service from Guyana to Trinidad and Barbados that they want to operate is not suitable, but you knew that already. We need to have a fleet of new ships that are properly designed for the job.

I believe that the ferries themselves should be operated through private financial enterprises. If this service is run by a private investment firm, it will be run efficiently, cost effectively and profitably. Thousands of civilians and hundreds of mariners will be employed from every nook and cranny of the Caribbean for generations to come.

If I had the money, I would invest. Once financial organisations realise that an international ferry service needs to be implemented and funded, they will come forward. After all, it will be a service/business that will last for a hundred years or more. Call Stena or Maersk or the Saudis or the Swiss bankers at the Pleion Group or the World Bank. Let them do the financial logistics.

This “enterprise” could/should have properly built, environmentally responsible vessels ready to sail in two years.

CAPT RON WILD

Capt_wild@hotmail.com