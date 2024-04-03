Young meets with Methanex

Energy Minister Stuart Young, left, meets Methanex TT managing director and president Colin Bain on April 3. - Photo courtesy MEEI

Minister of Energy Stuart Young met with the managing director and president of Methanex Trinidad, Colin Bain, to discuss operations in Trinidad and Tobago, according to a release sent to the media on April 3.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain.

Bain and Young spoke on Trinidad and Tobago’s strategic position in Methanex’s global portfolio being poised to supply the domestic blended-fuel market and global shipping markets. Young emphasised the Government’s willingness to collaborate with Methanex and all other energy-sector stakeholders to drive international investments to TT.

Young also provided an update on Government’s plans and initiatives aimed at strengthening TT’s energy sector.

The release said Young continues to engage stakeholders in TT’s energy sector, which has broadened collaboration between stakeholders and the Government.