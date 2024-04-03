Women MPs offer leadership programme

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George. -

Women Parliamentarians of TT (WPTT) is calling on young women aged 18-30 with an interest in public leadership and community building to apply for its Yes! Leadership Programme.

The programme will run from May 1-June 30 and will include training in leadership; parliamentary procedure and protocols; research and preparation for debate; gender and sustainable development; media and communication; advocacy and community service; professional etiquette and diplomacy.

WPTT is a parliamentary group for women legislators launched in March 2023 with a mandate to "support and empower past, present and future women parliamentarians, and remove all socio-economic, cultural and political barriers to the effective participation and representation of women in Parliament, and other political decision-making spaces."

A statement from the organisation said, "WPTT recognises the need for the women of TT to have the equal opportunity to participate actively at all decision-making levels and that optimal development of our country can only be achieved with the effective participation of women.

"It said although women comprise over half the population of TT, there is a scarcity of women in "political decision-making spaces."

The group therefore feels "the barriers to women’s participation in political life must be dismantled to ensure that women can fully and meaningfully contribute to society."

WPTT is targeting the younger generation of women and encouraging them to enter political life.

"We are seeking applications from passionate and dedicated young women who are citizens or residents of TT...One of the goals of the selection process will be to achieve a balanced and diverse group of young women from across the country."

Application and participation is free and their is no previous formal leadership or job experience required. The deadline for application is April 5 and all applicants will be notified by April 22.

To apply or for further information, e-mail womenparliamentarians@ttparliament.org or call 624-7275 Ext. 2529/2287/2298