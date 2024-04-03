Volleyball president: Talent is there, we need to find it

Participants at the TT Volleyball Federation's (TTVF) international beach volleyball coaching course at the Courland Beach Sports Facility in Black Rock, Tobago. - Photo courtesy TTVF

Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) president Daymian Stewart says the organisation is committed to qualifying a beach volleyball team for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.

He believes last week's coaching course in Tobago will be the catalyst to further developmental programmes aimed toward that goal.

On March 28, 27 of 30 participants received certificates after completing the five-day international beach volleyball coaching course at the Courland Beach Sports Facility in Black Rock, Tobago.

On the final day, they did a practical and theoretical assessment to bring the programme to an end. Three participants didn't fulfil the requirements for certification, as they were mandated to attend at least seven of the ten sessions.

The course was led by Vancouver Island University professor Rick Bevis, who was assigned to the programme by the international governing body, FIVB. Bevis was well-supported by TT coach David Thomas.

A TTVF release said Bevis was "very complimentary to the TTVF on its vision and could not resist expressing his willingness to return to help in executing the beach volleyball development plans."

Stewart said there is an abundance of volleyball talent in TT, and he believes the key to maximising its potential is the unearthing and harnessing of hidden gems.

"The talent is there, it's just to find it. We were really pleased with the response," Stewart told Newsday.

"Our (TTVF's) strategic plan earmarks the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

"Coming out of our World Championships drive in indoor volleyball, we have a fair idea of what is required for us to do. One of the major things we want to do at this stage, some eight years out (from the Brisbane Olympics), is, we need a lot of development work, because we are looking at the athletes who will take us to that stage...athletes who are around the age of 16-20 right now."

Stewart said feedback from the participants was encouraging, and the TTVF intends to keep the momentum by hosting more beach volleyball activities, including the Trinbago Beach Volleyball Tour.

"Over 40 people showed their interest and we ended up starting the programme with 30 participants.

"Everyone kept commenting about the facility in Tobago – it's a world-class facility," Stewart said.

The successful participants included 13 from Tobago, and one each from Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines respectively.

Officials from the Sport Company of TT, the Tobago House of Assembly and the TT Olympic Committee were all present at the closing ceremony on March 28.