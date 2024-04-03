UNC needs political discipline

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray speaks during a press conference at the Couva Chamber of Commerce Hall. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: All Rushton Paray had to do was keep his mouth shut. When June comes around, internal elections will be called then party members can have their say by voting and putting up their hands accordingly.

Having nominations now is a good idea, we have a slate ready if a snap election is called and we can campaign from all now, plus it will save time and work for the next executive after June’s internal polls.

Dr Rowley probably is laughing his socks off in Ireland. Has the PNM’s business ever been hung out to dry in public? No! They keep their business behind closed doors as they know full well, business that is exposed gives the enemy ammunition to attack them with.

The UNC needs political discipline. To hell with this democracy-in-the-party foolishness. UNC members must toe the party line as politics does not revolve around individuals. So Mr Paray needs to come down from whatever high horse he is on. T

he party must come first! If the party comes first, the country will come first in 2025 and then we can deal with whatever internal issues.

Mr Paray is an outstanding MP and an intelligent gentleman. If the UNC wins office, he would have been given the Trade and Industry portfolio.

How can Mrs Persad-Bissessar, if she becomes PM, trust him now? We must play with the morality; we must swallow our egos.

If we don’t get what we want, continue serving the people, opportunities such as a temporary senatorial appointment, or a board position, or a stint in a corporation, to name a few, will come along.

Succession, rotation and new faces mean that the party will thrive in the public’s image and individuals will become more experienced.

I suggest the formation of an internal political police unit in the UNC to police misbehaviour.

This unit can be spearheaded by political battle axes Anil Roberts as the enforcer with Jack Warner as the mediator.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas